Binge-worthy: A Shop For Killers a stylish, thrilling action series

While the show begins with Jin-man’s death, it jumps between the present and the past, so Lee still has a heavy presence.

Known for his more romantic roles in K-dramas such as Goblin (2016), Touch Your Heart (2019) and Tale Of The Nine Tailed (2020), Lee gets a chance to shed that image in A Shop For Killers.

Instead of uttering soulful “I love you”s, he is a haggard and exhausted man who nags his niece to remember her student identity card number.

With his expressive eyes, he conveys the love Jin-man has for Ji-an and the incredible burden of navigating a dangerous life to protect and support her.

And while Lee has tackled action scenes before, they were mostly in fantasy series where his character had supernatural powers.

This time, fans get to see him in more realistic fights, be it throwing punches during hand-to-hand close combat or wielding pistols and firing machine guns.

3. Intriguing mysteries abound

Much of the initial two episodes is spent building the premise and background of the characters and establishing the central relationship between Jin-man and Ji-an.

This sort of context-setting can easily become boring, but so much is being set up in here that entices the viewer to want more.

For one thing, who killed Jin-man? While the police conclude that he committed suicide, his death is highly suspicious and unusual from the get-go – something Ji-an will have to unravel.

The death of her parents – revealed to be a murder-suicide – also looms large over the show, as it seems to be tied to some of the shady characters in Jin-man’s life.

And most importantly is the question of why Ji-an is being hunted. The fact that so many killers are intent on dispatching her after her uncle dies suggests a larger conspiracy at play.