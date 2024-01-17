Binge-worthy: Native American newcomer and deaf amputee Alaqua Cox shines in Marvel series Echo

Echo (NC16)

Disney+

3 stars

Maya Lopez was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via the television series Hawkeye (2021) about the bow-wielding Avenger. While the character’s on-screen time in the Jeremy Renner-led show was brief, she made a big impact by offing big bad boss Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Newcomer Alaqua Cox reprises the role in Echo, and gets to shine in this vehicle that explores her origins and Native American ancestry.

The story is set after the events of Hawkeye, with Maya fleeing from New York City after shooting Kingpin in the head.

Here are some reasons to binge on the five-episode miniseries that is streaming on Disney+.

1. Queenpin

To have Cox carry Echo was a gamble. After all, the only acting she had done was in a couple of Hawkeye episodes.

Also, would viewers be interested in a Native American protagonist who is deaf and an amputee? Thankfully, the 26-year-old actress – a real-life deaf amputee – is capable of doing the heavy lifting.

Maya’s origin story is quickly spelt out in the first 28 minutes of the first episode, and there is quite a lot of information to digest.

Audiences see how a young, deaf Maya loses her mother in a car accident, which results in her becoming an amputee. Along with her father, she is subsequently disowned by their family.

Settling in New York City, the child is taken under Kingpin’s wing, where she grows up to become a lethal killing machine who can crush a man’s spine without breaking a sweat.

Despite knowing there is a bounty on her head after her attack on Kingpin, Maya in the present day wants to end the ruthless crime lord’s empire and install herself on the throne as the new “Queenpin”.

There are only a few moments when Cox’s inexperience is evident, and she is wonderfully supported by co-stars such as D’Onofrio and Chaske Spencer, who plays her uncle Henry.