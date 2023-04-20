BigBang’s Taeyang drops teaser for collaboration single with Blackpink’s Lisa

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Lisa is set to appear on the comeback album of BigBang’s Taeyang.

The 34-year-old boy band member, whose Down To Earth EP drops next Tuesday, collaborated with Lisa, 26, on the single Shoong!, an energetic R&B number.

Taeyang shared the news and teaser photos on Instagram on Wednesday.

This is his first solo effort since 2017’s White Night and has been highly anticipated ever since BigBang – one of the most influential K-pop groups of the early 2000s – released their reunion single Still Life in April 2022.

The collaboration with Lisa comes on the heels of the girl group making history as the first Asian and all-female band to headline Coachella last Saturday.

The quartet – comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose – also appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden in the popular Carpool Karaoke segment.

They jammed to songs from other girl groups, such as No Scrubs by TLC and Wannabe by the Spice Girls, as well as their own hits.

They also shared with Corden the gruelling training programme they went through, which included singing, dancing and language classes which ran from 11am to as late as 2am.