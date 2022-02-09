At The Movies: Spencer is a diary of a woman on the edge

Spencer (PG13)

117 minutes, opens on Feb 10

3 stars

Films and television shows about the British royal family tend to be studies of an institution in crisis.

In Netflix's The Crown (2016 to present) and in the biopic The Queen (2006), viewers saw snobs hissed at by the masses - oh, the audacity - who wanted the royals to behave in a more relatable way, like some cheap celebrity.

In both those shows, the agent of change is Princess Diana. Her entry into the family caused public opinion of the Windsors to soar to new highs and, following her estrangement from husband Prince Charles, crash to the lowest lows.

This drama goes where more socially driven depictions have rarely gone - into the mind of Diana, exploring her thoughts as a woman who has received two blows.

First betrayed by her husband, she sees his powerful family close ranks, shutting her out.

It is 1991 and Diana, now living apart from Charles, visits the Queen's Sandringham estate to spend Christmas with the royals, as is the tradition.

For her, the visit is an ordeal, but a duty she cannot avoid because it gives her time with sons William and Harry. Over the next few days, the experience exacts a mental toll.

Writer Steven Knight (war drama Allied, 2016; thriller Eastern Promises, 2007), drawing from interviews in which Diana revealed how close she had come to a breakdown, paints her as a mentally abused woman forced to go back to a place that triggers her fight-or-flight response.

Her interactions with royal employees, including Equerry Major Alistar Gregory (Timothy Spall) and Maggie (Sally Hawkins), a dresser, offer relief from the emotional coldness, though she is plagued by the fear that they are mouthing a script. Are they actors in a royal conspiracy? Do any of her terrors have a basis in reality?

Chilean director Pablo Larrain (the biopic of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, Jackie, 2016) adopts Diana's reality as the story's frame of reference, giving it an unsettling sense of ambiguity.

Knight's screenplay lifts from the genre of psychological horror.

Diana is the classic gaslighted heroine, a lamb surrounded by wolves. It is a pity that Larrain's tendency to understate works against the story's more lurid moments.

Larrain makes American actress Kristen Stewart play Diana as a woman of contradictory impulses - she is fragile one moment, defiant the next. It is a mix of tones the actress pulls off with confidence even as she nails the late princess' mannerisms and speech patterns.

