LOS ANGELES - Kristen Stewart was just seven when Princess Diana died in 1997, but seeing the outpouring of grief over the British royal's passing left an impression on her.

And when the star of the Twilight vampire films (2008 to 2012) played the late princess in Spencer - a drama about the disintegration of her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) - she finally understood why she had been so beloved.