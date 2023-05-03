At The Movies: Seek out Return To Seoul, steer clear from Ghosted

Return To Seoul (NC16)

119 minutes, opens on Thursday exclusively at The Projector

4 stars

The story: A South Korean adoptee raised in France, 25-year-old Frederique Benoit or Freddie (Park Ji-min) seeks out her biological parents while on an impromptu two-week visit to her birth country.

There are homecoming tales. And then there is Cambodian-French writer-director Davy Chou’s startlingly unpredictable Return To Seoul.

Freddie is a character too rash and bumptious for any of such stories’ cosy reconciliation. She speaks no Korean, reminding everyone she is a Westerner, and chugs soju in brazen disregard for local decorum.

The adoption agency easily tracks down her dad, a repairman played by veteran actor Oh Kwang-rok. He is drunk and weepy with regret, which majorly puts her off.

The mother (Choi Cho-woo), on the other hand, wants no contact. Freddie’s feelings of abandonment have left a void where her heart should be, and she is a cold, cruel creature, rebuffing her father and telling a boyfriend, “I could wipe you from my life with a snap of my fingers”.

But just you try looking away, as Freddie is magnetic. How can this astonishing performance possibly be visual artist Park’s acting debut?