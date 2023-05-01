The Super Mario Bros movie is momentarily uploaded on Twitter, and millions watch it

The Super Marios Bros. Movie was recently uploaded illegally on to Twitter – all 1 hour and 32 minutes of it.

Before the film was taken down, millions of users of the social media platform managed to catch it.

The computer-animated adventure fantasy based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise, featuring an ensemble voice cast including Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, hit cinemas on April 5.

Just weeks later, the film was uploaded on Twitter, reported news outlets such as The Verge and Forbes.

The film was posted in two parts, including one that was an hour long.

The video reportedly made the rounds on the platform for two days before the social media site finally got word of the post.

It then deleted the video due to copyright infringement.

Twitter also suspended the account of the Twitter user who uploaded the film, according to Mashable.

By that time, though, the video was reported to have garnered more than 9 million views, and a lot of reaction from Twitter users.