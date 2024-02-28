At The Movies: Polite Society delivers anarchic entertainment, Willem Dafoe saves one-man show Inside

Polite Society (PG13)

105 minutes, opens exclusively at The Projector on Feb 29

4 stars

The story: British-Pakistani schoolgirl Ria Khan (Priya Kansara) is desperate to rescue older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) from impending marriage, so that Lena, an art school dropout, can fulfil her creative potential. Moreover, she suspects wealthy groom Salim Shah (Akshay Khanna) is up to no good.

Nida Manzoor created the Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts (2021 to present) and its British-Muslim female punk band.

Polite Society, her first feature as writer-director, packs the same defiant feminist laughs and then some.

Ria, 16, is an aspiring stuntwoman. “I am the fury!” is her battle cry as she chop-socks against gender norms, cultural expectations and tsk-tsking aunties in enlisting her besties (Seraphina Beh and Ella Bruccoleri) to sabotage the nuptials.

No matter that Lena is genuinely smitten with genteel doctor Salim. There is something sinister about the mama’s boy.