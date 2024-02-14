At The Movies: Madame Web cannot spin its way out of blandness, Orion And The Dark is a bright spark

Madame Web (PG13)

116 minutes, opens on Feb 15

2 stars

The story: New York City paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) discovers she has life-changing abilities beyond administering first aid in this Marvel Comics stand-alone origin story.

Madame Web is not to be confused with The Marvels (2023), another recent Marvel Comics female ensemble adventure.

Neither is the Sony Pictures production connected to the two Venom adaptations (2018 and 2021) or Morbius (2022) from the studio’s Spider-Verse.

All the same, it is just the latest franchise formula product that will almost certainly contribute to cinemagoers’ deepening superhero fatigue.

The title heroine introduced in the 1980 issue The Amazing Spider-Man #210 is a blind, paralysed, elderly clairvoyant: Imagine the box-office prospects for that.

She has here been de-aged into an attractive, independent 30something, unrecognisable to Madame Web herself.

And while Johnson is an appealing actress, director S.J. Clarkson’s debut feature is bland with cut-rate visual effects action once Cassandra begins to experience telepathy after a near-death accident.