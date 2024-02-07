At The Movies: Oscar-nominated Perfect Days, HK action comedy Rob N Roll are as good as they get

Perfect Days (PG)

133 minutes, opens exclusively at The Projector on Feb 8

5 stars

The story: In a pairing of greats, German film-maker Wim Wenders directs Japanese actor Koji Yakusho as a dedicated toilet cleaner in Tokyo going through his cyclical rituals: rising every dawn, misting his bonsai plants, downing coffee, then heading out to Shibuya Ward’s 17 public toilets to scrub and mop.

Perfect Days sounds like the unsexiest movie ever.

But 78-year-old auteur Wenders has traversed Paris, Texas (1984) and communed with angels on Wings Of Desire (1987). He also visited Tokyo for Tokyo-Ga, his 1985 documentary on his Japanese cinema idol Yasujiro Ozu.

And, like Ozu and Perfect Days’ middle-aged protagonist Hirayama (Yakusho), Wenders has come to embrace the textures and rhythms of the everyday in this gentle character study, which is competing for the Academy Awards’ best international feature.

Hirayama listens to cassette recordings of 1970s American rockers Lou Reed and Patti Smith in his minivan. He photographs the trees in the urban park.

He frequents a neighbourhood bar and browses a thrift bookstore for William Faulkner paperbacks.

His wordless contentment in his rich yet simple life is a marvel, and won Yakusho the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s best actor prize.

It is ruptured by other people inserting themselves into his solitude – most irrevocably, a runaway teenage niece (Arisa Nakano) and Hirayama’s estranged sister (Yumi Aso).

The unexpected visits are almost shocking in their emotional impact because of their understatement. They hint at an unhappy family past, and that backstory remains an enigma, right through the extraordinary final close-up of Hirayama weeping and smiling.

“Next time is next time,” he would say. “Now is now.”

The movie, shot in 15 days, is all about living fully in the present.

Hot take: Only a mature master could dream up such a moving meditation on the beauty of the mundane.

Rob N Roll (NC16)

98 minutes, opens on Feb 8

4 stars