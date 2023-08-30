At The Movies: The Equalizer 3 still a stylish star vehicle, Shortcomings gets the job done

The Equalizer 3 (NC16)

109 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: American government assassin Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has retired to southern Italy when roused back for this vigilante “threequalizer” by the Sicilian Mafia threatening his new friends.

The Equalizer 3 is Hollywood actor Washington’s fifth film under Antoine Fuqua since the director steered him to a Best Actor Academy Award for Training Day (2001).

It has a satisfying sense of closure as the trusted collaborators wrap up the nine-year trilogy – The Equalizer originated from a 1950s television series — while reuniting Washington with Man On Fire (2004) co-star Dakota Fanning in her role of a Central Intelligence Agency analyst, whose connection to McCall will be revealed in the coda.

McCall has tracked her down to alert her to the mafioso funding international terrorism.