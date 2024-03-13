At The Movies: Biopic Bob Marley: One Love, K-horror Exhuma could have been so much more

Bob Marley: One Love (NC16)

107 minutes, opens on March 14

3 stars

The story: In a 1976 Jamaica convulsed by factional violence, Bob Marley survived an assassination attempt and, shortly after, self-exiled to Britain, where he recorded his 1977 ground-breaking album Exodus. English actor Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the Jamaican reggae superstar in a dramatisation of those transformative two years that culminate in his 1978 homecoming peace concert.

No single movie can reasonably encompass the greatness of Marley. He was a global icon whose anthems of pan-Africanism united a continent awakening from colonialism into a new reality of civil strife.

The Hollywood biopic Bob Marley: One Love by Reinaldo Marcus Green – the director behind Will Smith’s Best Actor Oscar win for King Richard (2021) – is rudimentary and reverential.

Marley’s children and widow Rita are the producers. Hence, there is no critical reassessment of his legacy, nor any insights into his feelings and thoughts beyond the reggae messiah espousing Rastafarian spirituality.

Now and then, he has flashbacks of his white father’s abandonment. Not even these haunting childhood experiences amount to much.

What hurts is Rita’s fury. Lashana Lynch as the long-suffering spouse – his notorious affairs are given scant mention – and Ben-Adir are so much better than their movie.

Performing backup as Ken #1 in the power ballad I’m Just Ken from Barbie (2023) may seem a dubious dry run, but Ben-Adir gets Marley’s patois and onstage magnetism.

It is galvanising, watching him and The Wailers Band jamming on Exodus. On this soundtrack album are the title number and the monumental hits Jamming and One Love/People Get Ready, and the vocals are Marley’s brought back to life from archived recordings.

Hot take: Ben-Adir and the music give good vibes, even if the unambitious bio-drama fails to satisfy your soul.

Exhuma (NC16)

133 minutes, opens on March 14

2 stars