Andy Lau, Tony Leung to act together in a movie again

Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Tony Leung Chiu Wai are collaborating again in a movie after 22 years.

The two superstars – who last acted together in the classic film Infernal Affairs (2002) – will feature in the upcoming crime thriller The Goldfinger.

Appearing together in a video first shared on social media by Leung’s wife Carina Lau on Dec 15, the two actors were seen with hands in their pockets.

“How many years have we been working together?” Andy Lau, 62, wondered aloud in the video.

“Forty years,” Leung, 61, replied, referring to their acting days that stretched way back to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB.