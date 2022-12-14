Hong Kong star Andy Lau plans to turn Infernal Affairs into a musical

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau, one of the stars of the classic film series Infernal Affairs (2002 to 2003), plans to turn the trilogy into a musical.

Lau, 61, said this while attending the screening of the remastered 4K version of the movie in Hong Kong on Monday. The first movie marks its 20th anniversary on Dec 12, 2022.

The first film revolved around the cat-and-mouse game between undercover cop Chan Wing Yan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) posing as a triad member, and Lau Kin Ming (Lau), a mole for the triad who is in the upper echelons of police leadership.

Infernal Affairs also starred actors such as Anthony Wong, Eric Tsang and Chapman To.

Lau said on Monday he plans to turn the film into a musical and hopes to make it happen soon.

“I don’t have a timetable for now, but I really want to do it,” he was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong media.

“I will take part in the musical, but it does not have to be the original role as I can take on other roles too.”

The movie’s co-director Andrew Lau, who also attended the screening on Monday, dismissed the possibility of a sequel, saying that three episodes were sufficient for the saga.

However, he is open to the original cast reuniting for a movie with a new theme, if there is a suitable script.

Andrew Lau also said that Infernal Affairs could not have been made without the participation of Andy Lau, as the production budget was tight.

“A blockbuster film usually shoots 40 sets, but we shot only 22 sets,” he said. “We asked (the actors) not to charge too much so that more of the budget could be spent on production.”

Andy Lau said he was aware of the tight budget at that time and had cut his asking fee.