Actress Aileen Tan celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with director Gerald Lee

She recalled that she had fallen and injured her right shoulder while shooting an entertainment show in Malaysia that year.

“That fall was very serious. Due to the severe pain, I had to take painkillers and sleeping pills every day for a period of time so that I could fall asleep,” she told Shin Min. “My weight plummeted then as I had no appetite.”

She was moved by Lee’s sincerity at that time and they eventually tied the knot on his birthday in 2002.

Tan, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Evergreen Artiste at this year’s Star Awards, was asked by Shin Min what has been the most romantic thing her husband has done for her.

“He brought 100 roses from Hong Kong to Singapore for me,” she said.

She added that Lee is a family-oriented man who would not hesitate to turn down social engagements so that he can spend more time with his son.

“His son was only eight or nine years old when I married him,” she said. “He is a director and not very rich, but I saw the good in him and he is a man I can trust for life.”

Tan treats her stepson, who is now married, like her own child.