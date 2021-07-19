Actress Tien Niu, ex-wife of actor Alex Man, meets up with ex-actress Hsieh Ling-ling

HONG KONG - Remember Tien Niu, who acted in Hong Kong TV series such as The Justice Of Life (1989) and The Chevaliers (1994) and was formerly married to Hong Kong actor Alex Man?

The veteran Taiwanese actress, whose real name is Chu Kai-li, recently appeared in the social media posts of former actress Hsieh Ling-ling and still looked good at 63.

On Friday (July 16), Hsieh, 64, shared several photos of herself with Tien, as she wrote in Chinese: "There are ups and downs in life, but there are usually surprising encounters which will appear when we need them.

"My friendship with Tien Niu goes back more than 50 years. We cherish and feel grateful for such encounters, which may not take place often in life," Hsieh wrote.

Tien and Hsieh were likely meeting up in a restaurant in Hong Kong, based on the social media photos. They were seen together in the first two photos, with Tien's daughter Spencer Chu appearing with them in the third and fourth photos.

Chu was Tien's daughter with her first husband, Indonesian tycoon Ye Conghao, whom she was married between 1984 and 1986.

Tien was married to Man, now 63, between 1992 and 1996.

She has not been seen on the small screen in Hong Kong in recent years, as she has been acting mainly in Taiwan and China.

She recently acted in Taiwanese idol drama Magic Moment (2020) and Chinese drama Face To Sea (2020).