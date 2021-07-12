Korean star Song Hye-kyo shares rare personal photo 2 years after divorce

SEOUL - South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, whose social media photos are mostly promotional shots, has posted a rare photo of her personal life on Instagram.

On Sunday (July 11), the star of television series Descendants Of The Sun (2016) and Encounter (2018 to 2019) shared a photo of her with actor Yoo Ah-in, 34.

Song, 39, was seen carrying her dog, which Yoo tried to pet as she smiled and made to push his hand away.

Song, who divorced actor Song Joong-ki, 35, in July 2019, captioned the photo: "The cool Yoo Ah-in". This is believed to be the first time Song has shared a photo of herself with a man on her Instagram feed since October 2016.

The interaction between Song and Yoo, who are under the same management agency, sparked delight among fans, with some hoping that the duo will act together again.

Yoo, who had a cameo appearance in Descendants Of The Sun, received international critical acclaim for his role as Lee Jong-su in the mystery drama Burning (2018), which also starred Steven Yeun of Minari (2020) fame.

Song and Yoo are known to be long-time friends. They were rumoured to be dating at one point, but Song has said Yoo is like a younger brother to her.

Yoo is also a good friend of Song's ex-husband, whom he acted together with in the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010).

Yoo delivered a touching speech for the Song-Song couple during their wedding in October 2017. The couple announced their split in June 2019 and finalised their divorce a month later.