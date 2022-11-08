Actress Rebel Wilson welcomes first child via surrogate

LOS ANGELES – Australian actress Rebel Wilson is a new mother.

The 42-year-old announced the good news on social media on Monday.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle.”

Wilson said the baby has been years in the making and that she was grateful to everyone who was involved in the process, especially the surrogate mother.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The best gift,” she wrote.

The star of the musical comedy movie series Pitch Perfect (2012 to 2017) said she is now ready to give all the love to her daughter.

“I am learning quickly… much respect to all the mums out there. Proud to be in your club,” she added.

She announced earlier this year that she is in a relationship with clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma.

The actress told People magazine after announcing the birth of her daughter that Agruma planned a “gorgeous” baby shower with “friends from around the world”, and praised Agruma for being “so amazing and such a great partner”.

Wilson shared photos of the baby shower on her Instagram Stories, in which she was wearing a pink dress with matching shoes, while Agruma was in a white dress.