Actress Florence Pugh hit in face by object while promoting Dune: Part Two

SAO PAULO, Brazil – Florence Pugh has become the latest victim of a disturbing trend where fans hurl objects at celebrities onstage.

The English actress was attending a Dune: Part Two panel discussion at CCXP 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Dec 3 to promote the upcoming sci-fi sequel when the incident occurred.

Pugh, 27, was onstage with co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya, and writer-director Denis Villeneuve.

As the cast huddled for pictures, an object flew towards Pugh and struck her face.

The moment, captured on video and shared on social media, showed the Oppenheimer (2023) actress recoiling in surprise. She could be seen grimacing and putting her hand to her eye. Her co-stars, who also appeared to be shocked, came to her aid.