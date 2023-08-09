Actress Barbie Hsu sues ex-husband Wang Xiaofei and his mother for defamation

TAIWAN – The spats between Barbie Hsu and her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei never seem to end.

This time, the Taiwanese actress is suing Mr Wang, a Chinese businessman, and her former mother-in-law for defamation.

In a Weibo post on Tuesday, Hsu, 46, shared a statement that indicated her legal team would be pursuing action against both Mr Wang, 42, and his mother Zhang Lan, 65, for insulting and defaming her on various online platforms such as Weibo and Douyin.

The legal letter stated that Ms Zhang, a Chinese entrepreneur, had been insulting Hsu on Douyin’s live stream since Nov 21, 2022, while Mr Wang had continuously left disparaging remarks online since late 2022.

Hsu’s lawyers added that action will also be taken against the insults the actress has received from netizens as a result of the defamation.

The embattled couple announced their divorce in November 2021 after 11 years of marriage. They have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Since then, both have hurled accusations at each other, with Hsu claiming that Mr Wang failed to provide spousal maintenance stipulated in their divorce agreement.

Mr Wang, on the other hand, posted views on his ex-wife, her new husband DJ Koo, 53, and her sister, host-actress Dee Hsu, 44, on social media, alleging infidelity, drug use and even exorbitant electricity bills which he claimed to still be footing.