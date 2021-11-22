Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu files for divorce from businessman Wang Xiaofei

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has filed for divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei after more than 10 years of marriage.

According to an exclusive report by Taiwanese magazine Mirror Media, Hsu, 45, filed for divorce at the family court of Taiwan Taipei District Court in early November. The two asked to divide assets of around NT$950 million (S$46.6 million), including NT$600 million in property for Hsu and Mr Wang's S Hotel in Taipei (worth NT$350 million).

S Hotel was named after Hsu, whose nickname is "Big S". She was once part of a pop duo named ASOS with her younger sister Dee.

As part of the court’s proceedings, Hsu and Mr Wang have reportedly reached an understanding on asset division and arrangements for spending time with their two children, which will be announced soon.

The magazine found that Hsu and Mr Wang, 40, have engaged famed lawyer Tina Lai to handle their divorce. Lai also handled the divorce of Taiwanese singer Stella Chang.



Mr Wang's S Hotel in Taipei was named after Hsu, whose nickname is "Big S". PHOTO: SHOTEL



Mr Wang's mother, businesswoman Zhang Lan, posted about roasting lamb meat for Wang on short-video platform Douyin on Nov 14. She wrote: "In life, there's no such thing as a forever spring or a winter that won't pass."

There were rumours of a split in June this year (2021), after Mr Wang seemingly called the Taiwanese “a bunch of traitors” on Weibo following two confirmed Covid-19 cases on a flight from the island to the Chinese city of Xiamen. When contacted for comment, Hsu dropped the bombshell that she was in the process of divorcing Mr Wang.

Mr Wang later apologised for his post. Hsu's mother denied there was a divorce, saying it was a lover's spat blown out of proportion.

The two have been largely separated since the beginning of the pandemic as Mr Wang is based in China for work while Hsu and their two children reside in Taipei.

In September, when he travelled to Taiwan to visit them, he assured netizens that his wife and him were well in a live stream. But after he returned to China in October, he deleted all traces of Hsu from his account on Douyin. It is believed that he had been in Taiwan to discuss the details of their divorce.

Hsu, known for classic idol dramas like Meteor Garden (2001), met Mr Wang in 2010 and married him that same year after a whirlwind romance. The two held a lavish wedding in the Chinese coastal city of Sanya the following March.

Mr Wang was known then as one of the Four Young Masters of Beijing - a term used to refer to the sons of four famous entrepreneurs in the city. Mr Wang's mother Zhang Lan is a successful restaurateur who founded the high-end South Beauty chain of eateries.

The couple have a daughter born in 2014 and a son born in 2016.