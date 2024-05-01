Actress Anne Hathaway feels she is still ‘blooming’ while romancing younger man in The Idea Of You

AUSTIN, Texas – As progressive as society’s attitudes to relationships seem these days, a large age gap still raises eyebrows – especially when the woman is older.

Debuting on Prime Video on May 2, the romantic comedy The Idea Of You explores this with a story about Solene (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother who falls for 24-year-old Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer in a famous boy band.

On top of the age difference, Solene – a divorcee with a teenage daughter – also has to contend with Hayes’ celebrity, a combination that is more than she bargained for.

At the movie’s premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, earlier in 2024, Hathaway, 41, explains why she was drawn to this unusual role, which sees her share many romantic scenes with Galitzine, a 29-year-old English actor.

“I wanted to make this because it’s a great part and a fun premise,” says the American star, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her turn in the musical movie Les Miserables (2012). She also appeared in comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and science-fiction blockbuster Interstellar (2014).

“For some reason, we talk about coming-of-age stories as something that happens in the earlier part of your life – and I don’t know about you, but I feel like I keep blooming.

“I want us to look at each other and see each other in a constant bloom, and I thought this movie had the ability to do that,” adds Hathaway, who is married to American businessman Adam Shulman, 43. They have sons aged eight and four.