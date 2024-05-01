At The Movies: Stars power cop caper sequel The Roundup: Punishment, romcom The Idea Of You

The Roundup: Punishment (NC16)

109 minutes, opens on May 1

3 stars

The story: South Korean superstar Ma Dong-seok and his knuckles return as Detective Ma Seok-do to investigate an internet gambling scam.

An online casino cartel in The Roundup: Punishment is expanding from the Philippines into South Korea by kidnapping and executing programmers.

Ma Seok-do is a luddite. He barely understands his mobile phone, so do not for a moment think South Korea’s The Roundup blockbuster cop caper franchise (2017 to present) is finally entering the 21st century. The tech-centred plot serves mainly to set up laughs at his expense.

The hero is no fool, though. He knows to entrust the digital stuff to the cybercrime unit, so this fourth instalment remains happily old-school as Ma and his Seoul Metropolitan Police squad proceed with their usual business of pulverising bad guys.

There are two: a former mercenary (Kim Mu-yeol) running the syndicate and his tech genius partner (Lee Dong-hwi).

Ma Dong-seok has the charisma to convince as a big-hearted bruiser, and his rough justice – dispensed with a comically weary expression that says, “You leave me no choice but to hurt you” – is his down-to-earth appeal.

The star-driven action genre piece is sheer formula, as comforting in his ever invincible strength as it is tension-free for the same reason.

The crunchy fight scenes by director Heo Myeong-haeng, his long-time stunt choreographer, are the highlight. This is not a movie sensitive to the morality of police brutality: Ma punches and pummels, eventually laying waste to a plane’s first-class cabin and pausing only until the anticipated fifth entry in an eight-film series, each based on a real case.

Hot take: Enjoyed The Outlaws (2017), The Roundup (2022) and The Roundup: No Way Out (2023)? Here is a replay.

