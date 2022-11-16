Actress Angie Chiu marks 68th birthday with her son

HONG KONG – Veteran Hong Kong actress Angie Chiu turned 68 on Tuesday and posted photos of her son, actor Wesley Wong, celebrating the occasion with her.

Better known as Zhao Yazhi, she wrote in Chinese: “The best birthday gift is everyone’s love for me.”

Her 35-year-old son appeared in Singapore director Jack Neo’s navy-themed movie Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen (2015), where he played bad boy recruit Black Dragon.

In a video posted on social media, Wong is seen holding a cake in a room before his mother comes through the door looking surprised. There are cheers and a shower of flower petals as Wong gives his mother a kiss. They then pose for a photo and Chiu blows out the candles on the cake.

Several fans sent their birthday wishes, with some commenting that they look more like brother and sister than mother and son.

The third runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1973, Chiu joined the entertainment industry in 1975 and was one of broadcaster TVB’s top four actresses, alongside Liza Wang, Louise Lee and Gigi Wong.