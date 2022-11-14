Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura turns 50 with blessings from daughters

TOKYO – Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura turned 50 on Sunday and his two daughters wished him happy birthday on social media.

Kimura’s younger daughter, model and songwriter Koki, started the ball rolling at the stroke of midnight on Sunday when she posted two photos on Instagram.

Koki, 19, shared a photo of her father kissing her when she was a baby and another of her posing with her father when she was much older.

Koki wrote in English: “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world.”

She then added in Japanese, “Thank you so much for everything. I’m really happy to be born as your daughter”, before concluding in English, “Love you”.