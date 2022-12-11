Actor Talu Wang confirms on social media that he is dating singer Joey Chua

CHANGSHA, China – Taiwanese actor Talu Wang has unexpectedly confirmed that he is dating Malaysian singer-actress Joey Chua after keeping mum about their relationship for some time.

Last Friday, Wang, 31, shared on Weibo a poster of the fourth season of Chinese reality show Wow! Nice Figure, featuring both him and Chua.

The show, which debuted on Sunday, featured them and three other celebrity couples attending a “fitness training camp” conducted by Taiwanese artiste and fitness buff Will Liu and his wife, former beauty queen Vivi Wang.

Talu Wang, who was recently one of the contestants on the second season of Chinese music reality show Call Me By Fire, tagged Chua in his post. He wrote: “Is there any exercise which my girlfriend can’t do well?”

Chua, 28, shared the same poster on Weibo and tagged Wang, writing in Chinese: “Is there any exercise which my boyfriend can’t learn?”

Wang’s manager also confirmed the relationship with the Taiwanese media without providing more details, only saying that the couple are in a stable relationship.

Wang and Chua, who are both based in China, first met in early 2021 while taking part in A Journey For Love, a Chinese reality show for divorced female celebrities to find love again.

Wang, who shot to fame in Taiwanese film Our Times in 2015, was one of the hosts of the dating programme.

Chua had divorced her Malaysian husband Ivan Soh in 2019 after three years of marriage. She did not end up with anyone when the 12-episode dating show concluded in April 2021.

Wang and Chua were then spotted kissing and hugging in Shanghai a month later. They have also been seen holding hands in public several times and were spotted at Universal Studios Beijing in September 2022.