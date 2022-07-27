HK actress Jacqueline Wong confirms she is dating musician Lai Man Wang

HONG KONG - Actress Jacqueline Wong has subtly confirmed she is dating musician Lai Man Wang.

Wong, 33, was recently spotted by Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News with Lai while they were out walking her two dogs.

Asked by the newspaper when she would return to acting, the Hong Kong actress replied that her contract with broadcaster TVB has lapsed and she is now a freelancer.

Wong's acting career came to a standstill after she was caught in a cheating scandal with married singer Andy Hui, 54, in April 2019.

Her scenes in police procedural drama Forensic Heroes IV (2020) were removed and reshot, with actress Roxanne Tong replacing her.

Three other television series involving Wong were canned before they were aired at later dates.

Though there was talk that both TVB and Wong wanted to terminate their contract, there were no further updates.

Wong, the Miss Hong Kong 2012 first runner-up, also confirmed rumours that she is dating Lai, the drummer of Cantopop band RubberBand. They had earlier denied their relationship despite being spotted together.

Oriental Daily News confirmed that they are staying together. Asked if she has any marriage plans, Wong replied she would prioritise her career for now.

The newspaper noted that she recently bought a new car despite not having acted lately, and that she made a profit after selling her apartment for HK$10 million (S$1.77 million) last year.

Meanwhile, her former boyfriend, actor Kenneth Ma, wished her happiness after she confirmed her relationship with Lai. Ma, 48, is currently dating Tong, 35.