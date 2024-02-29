Actor Richard Lewis, comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm regular, dies at 76

LOS ANGELES – Comedian Richard Lewis, who rose to fame with his neurotic, self-deprecating wit and later appeared for more than two decades alongside American actor Larry David on the hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000 to 2024), has died at 76, his publicist said on Feb 28.

The American comic, who disclosed in 2023 that he was battling Parkinson’s disease, died at his home in Los Angeles on Feb 27 evening after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham said in a written statement.

“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham added.

David paid tribute to his long-time co-star in a written statement. “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” wrote the 76-year-old comedian.

“He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Brooklyn-born Lewis began performing stand-up comedy in the early 1970s while working a day job in advertising, and by the end of the decade had risen to the forefront of his generation of comedians.

He was a regular on late-night talk shows through the 1980s, and starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as Marty Gold on the sitcom Anything But Love (1989 to 1992). The show won him critical and popular acclaim and seemed to signal a move to Hollywood stardom.

Curtis shared an emotional post on social media along with some Anything But Love photos.

“I’ve just read that my friend Richard Lewis has died,” wrote the 65-year-old actress.

“I remember exactly where I was when I saw a billboard of Richard about a stand-up special on Sunset Boulevard when we were casting the ABC pilot Anything But Love, and asked the casting people to bring him in to audition to play my best friend/maybe boyfriend, Marty Gold.”

The Oscar-winning actress also credited Lewis with her sobriety. “He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful to him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him,” Curtis added.