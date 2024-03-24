Actor-host Suhaimi Yusof sorry for causing ruckus at Ramadan bazaar drink stall

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor-host Suhaimi Yusof has tearily apologised for his rude behaviour and being disrespectful towards a drinks stall owner at Bazar Raya Utara, a Ramadan bazaar at Admiralty.

On March 22, the 54-year-old entertainer expressed his remorse in a 5½-minute video he shared on his Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Speaking in Malay, Suhaimi explained his side of the story after he was called out by Mr Sheik Mohammad, who owns the Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani drinks stall.

According to Mr Sheik, the home-grown entertainer was rude to his mother and staff. It was unclear when the incident took place.

In a 4½-minute TikTok reel, Mr Sheik claimed in Malay that Suhaimi went to the front of the long queue, which had formed at his stall, and told Mr Sheik’s mother, who was helping to tend the stall, that he wanted to buy $50 worth of drinks for the waiting customers as a form of charity.