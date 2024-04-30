Actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof hospitalised after a stroke

SINGAPORE – Local actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof is being treated in hospital after suffering a stroke on April 28.

Suhaimi, 54, told Berita Harian at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on April 30 that he was diagnosed with a cerebellar stroke.

The father of three told the Malay-language daily that the stroke occurred while he was on his way to his vehicle. He was planning to attend a Hari Raya gathering in Eunos Crescent in the evening of April 28.

“Everything was normal after I left the lift. Then I felt everything around me spinning after I took three or four steps,” he said.

His wife Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, 54, said she received a call from her husband and found him sitting on the ground at the void deck. She then called for an ambulance.

“There were no symptoms. Thank goodness he didn’t fall and hadn’t started driving,” she said.

Suhaimi, known for his role as Sergeant Dollah in local English sitcom Police & Thief (2004 to 2010), said he did not have any health complications before.

He added that the doctors will monitor his condition regularly in the next three to four days, and that he did not know if he would need an operation.

“I’m almost 55 years old. Maybe it’s time for me to rest,” he said. He and his wife have two sons, aged 29 and 25, and a daughter, aged 28.

His wife thanked the public for their support and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.