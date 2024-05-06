2NE1’s Sandara Park, Got7’s BamBam performing at Waterbomb Singapore

SINGAPORE – South Korea’s popular summer music festival Waterbomb will be held in Singapore for the first time, at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Aug 24 and 25.

Artistes performing at the inaugural K-pop music extravaganza include Got7’s BamBam, 2NE1’s Sandara Park, rapper Bibi, singer Kwon Eunbi, girl group Viviz and dance crew Team Bebe.

Thai singer Sorn and Singaporean musicians lullaboy, Alypha and Haven are also among the acts. Organisers expect 20,000 people to attend.

Waterbomb Singapore tickets, priced at $198 for a one-day pass and $338 for a two-day pass, will go on sale on May 10.

UOB debit and credit cardholders can go to the Waterbomb website (go.uob.com/WaterbombSG2024) to access a pre-sale on May 9. All tickets are available on official ticketing partner KKday’s website.

Organised by Viu Scream Dates and Evergreen Group Holdings, Waterbomb is one of South Korea’s largest music festivals. It features K-pop and electronic dance music performances, and concertgoers get showered by water canons.

According to the organisers, more performers will be announced at a later date.

Waterbomb has been held outside South Korea in cities in Japan and Thailand.

Book it/Waterbomb Singapore 2024

Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa

When: Aug 24 and 25

Admission: Tickets from $198 go on general sale on May 10 via KKday’s website (https://www.kkday.com/en-sg/product/166734-waterbomb-singapore-pass?cid=13625&ud1=waterbombsg). The UOB pre-sale will start on May 9.