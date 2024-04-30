K-pop acts Babymonster holding Singapore fan meet in June, Zerobaseone to perform here in September

SINGAPORE – K-pop rookie girl group Babymonster will be in Singapore for a fan meet at The Star Theatre on June 15, as part of their first fan meeting tour that will include stops in Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand.

Tickets are from $108 to $268. Pre-sales will kick off on May 6 and general sales start on May 8.

Babymonster, whose members are aged 15 to 22, debuted as a sextet comprising South Korean members Rora and Rami, Thai members Pharita and Chiquita, and Japanese members Ruka and Asa, with the release of their first single Batter Up in November 2023.

On April 1, the group announced a seventh member, Ahyeon from South Korea, and released their first EP, Babymons7er. She was omitted from the initial line-up due to health issues.

Babymonster are the first new girl group in seven years launched by YG Entertainment, the company behind Blackpink, one of K-pop’s most successful groups.

Tickets to the fan meet include one postcard. VIP ticket holders get extra benefits, such as a chance to meet and take a group photo with the septet and win an autographed poster.

Meanwhile, rising K-pop boy band Zerobaseone will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 28.

They announced their first tour in an Instagram post on April 29. Besides Singapore, the tour also includes dates in Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta. No other ticketing details have been released.