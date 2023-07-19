ChildAid 2023 searches for young talent to star in musical whodunnit

SINGAPORE - ChildAid is borrowing some old-fashioned magic from the traditional detective genre for its annual fund-raiser this year.

Instead of the usual concert, SPH Media’s tentpole charity event is being transformed into a musical dinner theatre where guests will be served food while they try to solve a period whodunnit performed around them.

Set in 1930s pre-independent Singapore, the mystery centres on a fictitious arts school’s annual gala, which boasts musical performances by its best students. But midway through the celebration, its star performer goes missing.

The police chief is on hand to help solve the mystery of her disappearance, together with assistance from a group of students and all the dinner guests.

ChildAid is now looking for young talent aged between six and 19 who can act, sing, dance or play a musical instrument to perform in the show.

Kids and teens interested in taking part must record a video of themselves performing, upload it to YouTube and go to str.sg/ca23entry to submit their entry by Aug 17, 1pm.

Along with the video, they should include a short write-up on why they would like to perform for ChildAid 2023.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an audition, conducted in person between Sept 2 and 8. Rehearsals will run from Oct 30 to Dec 3. The concert will be held at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Dec 4.

Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the event will raise money for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The pocket money fund provides students from low-income families a monthly allowance for school-related expenses, while the artists fund helps talented young students from low-income families to pursue the arts for free.

ChildAid 2023 is titled Mesra, which means conviviality, warmth and the spirit of togetherness in Malay - an apt theme for a post-Covid-19 era. The main sponsors for ChildAid 2023 are banks UOB and Citi Singapore; and Mr Mohamed Abdul Jaleel, founder and CEO of MES Group, a property and logistics solutions company.

Mr Jaime Ho, editor of The Straits Times, says: “We hope that those taking part in this year’s auditions and, ultimately, in the event at the end of the year, will also experience that spirit of kinship and community, as they join hands in raising funds for those in need among us.”

Ms Chen Huifen, editor of The Business Times, adds: “For the past 19 years, ChildAid has always found ways to grow and reinvent itself. Amid the current trend of immersive entertainment, ChildAid has taken the bold step of rethinking its concert format. I’m certain this dinner theatre will be a memorable night for everyone.”

ChildAid 2023 is conceived and produced by How Drama, a young theatre company best known for its revues and dramedies.