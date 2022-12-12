Top 10 highlights of ChildAid 2022

ChildAid 2022 opens on Tuesday at 7.30pm at the University Cultural Centre. If you did not manage to get tickets to the show, you can watch its live stream on The Straits Times and The Business Times’ respective YouTube channels.

Organised by the two newspapers, the charity concert has been raising money for children from underprivileged homes for 18 years. Over the years, it has assisted more than 180,000 children.

This year’s edition – titled All Together Now – promises music from BTS, OneRepublic, Nicky Youre, Abba, Mozart, Paul and Pasek, Whitney Houston, Elton John and many more. Here are 10 things to look out for.

1. Youngest performer