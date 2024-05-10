Battling cancer, alopecia and ADHD: Mrs Singapore Pageant contestants find beauty in adversity

SINGAPORE – Hair is a woman’s crowning glory, and perhaps particularly so for a beauty queen.

But for Ms Josephine Wang, a 40-year-old contestant in 2024’s Mrs Singapore Pageant, her tresses – or lack thereof – have long been a source of insecurity and shame.

The housewife has suffered from alopecia, a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss, since she was nine.

Her bald patches gave her low self-esteem, and she was mocked by hairdressers and bullied in school.

She recalls: “Kids would come up to me to say, ‘My mummy tells me I can’t play with you or else I’ll go botak (bald) like you too.’ It got to a point where teachers asked me to wear a hat to school, but kids used to knock the hat off my head too.”

But at 40, Ms Wang is done feeling ashamed. While she relied on hairstyling and make-up to cover up her bald spots during the pageant’s talent show segment held on April 27, she did not put on a wig for it. After all, her lifelong battle with alopecia is what gave her the courage to sign up for her first beauty pageant experience, after she saw a call for applications on Instagram in February.

“It’s transformative for me because I feel like although the things I go through aren’t the prettiest, if I take this platform and stand on it, it might empower other women who are struggling with the same condition... that things aren’t so bad, and you can still pursue your passions,” says the former nurse and flight attendant, who has been married for seven years to a 43-year-old project manager. The couple have no children.