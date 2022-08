SINGAPORE - With National Day around the corner, this month's column cherry-picks local buys that will make you proud to be a citizen of this little red dot. Celebrate home-grown talent with these made-in-Singapore items.

$60 for a 15cm plate, $70 for a cup

Supermama, The Museum Store, Level 1 concourse, 93 Stamford Road

Open: 10am to 7pm daily