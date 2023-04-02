Theatre review: No Particular Order tantalises with vignettes of social breakdown

No Particular Order

The Studios: Trip

Esplanade Theatre Studio

Saturday, 8pm

A bureaucrat requests an acoustic weapon to kill nuisance birds en masse. A forbidding drunkard infiltrates an activist party. A fashion house scoffs at the idea of a post-war floral print revival.

These off-kilter vignettes of social breakdown make up the unsettling world of playwright Joel Tan’s No Particular Order. In it, an unstated political event in an unnamed land has unleashed an unspeakable wave of terror.

The show’s 18 loosely-related episodes are suggestive in their ambiguity regarding location. Director Sim Yan Ying notes in the programme that her reference points are as diverse as Myanmar, Ukraine, Hong Kong, Syria and Singapore.

Sim animates the script’s 43 characters – played by just four actors – through slick but austere costume changes. War zone morphs to art gallery morphs to supermarket in her adaptive use of Hella Chan’s multipurpose, four-piece industrial set.

Sim, who directs the show as part of Esplanade’s Trip programme for early-career directors, has picked an ambitious script that is narratively challenging. It tantalises and taunts with non-sequiturs and deliberate lapses in information.

But the experimental storytelling – seemingly of no particular order – can be parsed into two acts with a marked mood shift.

In the first act, characters reckon with the presence of the war in their daily lives. A woman (Arielle Jasmine Van Zuijlen) questions why her principled husband (Shrey Bhargava) had abandoned writing his novel since a new regime took power.

These scenes depict a silence around the terror and, at most, a quiet defiance. It is the more languid half of the show, as conflict is delivered in a single subdued shade of gravity that felt repetitive after a few vignettes.

This is where the script’s ambiguity works against itself, as the audience starts chafing at the lack of specificity around everyone’s fear.

Forgo any attempt to piece events together and treat each scene as a distinct and surreal nightmare, and the play works better. That the work is full of inexplicable shadows mirrors the insidious way fear works in more enlightened forms of despotism.

The second act – an ostensibly post-war world – offers some of the most hair-raising and thought-provoking scenes.

There is a welcome shift in the play’s tenor as soon as a large vertical screen is unveiled in the background. Light projections morph the screen into settings that are decidedly more expansive – art, sky, edifice.

A contemporary artist who displays his war-themed artworks in a foreign gallery is roundly admonished by a fellow countryman (Pavan J. Singh), who asks whether the artist is profiting off his suffering.