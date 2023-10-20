Theatre review: Jo Tan’s intimate Session Zero uses Dungeons & Dragons to plot a fraying marriage

Session Zero

Checkpoint Theatre

Drama Centre Black Box

Thursday (October 19), 8pm

Playwright Jo Tan’s intimate and layered Session Zero – back for its first restaging since its sold-out socially distanced premiere in 2021 – asks if stepping out of one’s shoes is what is needed to say something true to each other.

Over a game of Dungeons & Dragons, an estranged couple (played by Tan and Brendon Fernandez) who have lost the plot of their marriage are struggling to find a compelling story to stick it out, talking in codes through invented characters.

It is a nifty conceit for a couple’s last ditch attempt to salvage a communication breakdown in their marriage. Throughout, there are versions of their real selves they cannot or are not willing to lose even in this collaborative fantasy board game.

Tan’s candid character, nicknamed Speedy, is new to the game and sceptical of dedicated player Smokey’s nerdy – not to mention Eurocentric – obsession with world-building as he slips into a British accent for a character he likens to existing in the Middle-earth of fantasy writer J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord Of The Rings.

Smokey, on the other hand, is so constrained by his adherence to the rules of Dungeons & Dragons as to not understand why his wife is only interested in poking holes in his fantasy world, making up her own rules and quests.

The duo are playing an ostensibly no stakes familiarisation game – the titular Session Zero – but the pressure steadily mounts as the audience discovers the insecurities of each character and the trauma that keeps them from becoming the people they want to be for each other.

Tan’s complex, nuanced script switches between this tense, combative game and episodes from the couple’s past. A dormitory hall meet-cute between Smokey’s theatre boy and Speedy’s track girl launches a relationship that sees a widening rift as race, gender, sexuality and attractiveness stand between the odd couple.

There are times – especially in the play’s present tense – that a more convincing frisson between Speedy and Smokey could have developed. One sees the world through the couple’s guarded fondness and wishes for more moments of reprieve from their standoffish postures.

Tan’s commendable and dramatic shape-shifting between characters (reminiscent of the playwright-actress’ one-woman, multiple-character show King) can sometimes also feel too far from Fernandez’s stoic and placid presentations, although the latter comes into his own emotional expression in a powerful and explosive scene later on.

In moments where the duo’s energies match, shades of unresolved conflict come to a potent head – built on the seemingly insurmountable differences between Smokey’s broody artistic character and Speedy’s anxious contract lawyer.