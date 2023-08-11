Theatre review: Jo Tan’s excellent one-woman play King wrestles with identity issues

King

T:>Works

72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road

Thursday, 8pm

It may be a sign of the times that two excellent one-woman plays are being staged in Singapore.

Wild Rice’s ongoing Psychob***h has struck a chord and extended its runtime by popular demand.

King by T:>Works runs for just four days, but also deserves attention. Its script is one of the most sophisticated to have been written in Singapore’s maturing theatre scene.

Directed by Irfan Kasban and starring Jo Tan, who plays eight characters, King is wonderfully weird and schizophrenic, inducting audiences into the marginalised universe of drag.

That its main character Geok Yen represents such an archetypal, non-woke Singaporean public relations executive makes her reconciliation with her new-found drag-king persona a story all the more worth telling.

No-holds-barred insults fly – the kind that would instantly get one cancelled if voiced openly today, but is still used by many in private or when push comes to shove.

It is all phenomenally real, done without sanitising the characters or resorting to the typical screaming climax to make a point.

The prickly identity questions would have even those who are fluent in the contemporary vocabulary of gender and sex taking pause. Identity as a spectrum is, after all, not so easy for one to wrap his or her head around.

Tan wrote this play after showing up at a character workshop wearing her husband’s clothes and felt the heady freedom that came with performing at a drag revue, so this is in part autobiographical.

Broadcast as a live stream during the pandemic in 2020, King had five nominations at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards in 2022 and won for Best Actress and Best Original Script.

Now, Tan gets to showcase the work to a live audience on a spare set marked only with vinyl tape and two boxes.

It takes a while to warm to the socially awkward, repressed persona Geok Yen, who has reduced her name to just Yen for convenience – the first sign of the kind of self-effacement that she instinctively adopts in her interactions with her colleagues, boss and boyfriend.