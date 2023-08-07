Theatre Review: Psychob***h a laugh-out-loud look at female empowerment

Psychob***h

Wild Rice

The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre

Last Saturday, 7.30pm

Greta Gerwig’s hit film Barbie (2023) has been the fount of many memes, but one monologue has found expected resonance, its text posted and reposted again on multiple platforms.

Delivered impassionately by actress America Ferrera, the speech fleshes out the contradictory and impossible expectations placed on women by society. Its clarity has been cathartic for many girls and women, and informative for the men watching the film with them.

Psychob***h, lawyer-writer Amanda Chong’s one-woman play, is a welcome addition to this lineage.

This very funny brief history of traumatic events from the point of view of protagonist Anya Samuel (Sindhura Kalidas), a high-achieving Singapore journalist, is redolent of that other one-woman play, Fleabag (2013) by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which also makes its point through irresistible wit and self-deprecating laughter.

As the play begins, Anya arrives more than an hour early to her fiance’s office, preparing for a presentation.

Threatened with a break-up, she has to prove that her crying in public four times in the last two years does not mean she has a pattern of being too “emotional”.

Ever the type-A swashbuckler, she has made animated PowerPoint slides charting the correlation between these episodes and her menstrual cycle.

But she soon wonders why she has to be on the defensive, and whether her fiance does not also have psychoses of his own.