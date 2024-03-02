Book Box: Tomes on touchy topics

The more pressure on women to be domesticated and be adept in the kitchen, the greater their ability to kill.

This is the admittedly morbid, yet curiously conceivable, belief held by Japanese writer Asako Yuzuki. She wields this thought in the compelling narrative that is Butter, the 42-year-old’s first book to be translated into English, and which hit bookshops on Feb 29.

It caused a sensation when it was first published in Japan in 2017, as a delicious murder mystery that cast an unedifying gaze on women issues in the country.

