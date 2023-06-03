The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 4

Fiction
1. (3) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
2. (5) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover
3. (-) The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
4. (6) Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
5. (4) The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood
6. (2) Pukul Habis by David Boey
7. (7) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
8. (7) Final Offer by Lauren Asher
9. (-) Things We Hide From The Light by Lucy Score
10. (9) The Boy And The Dog by Seishu Hase
Non-fiction
1. (1) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim/(6) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim
4. (5) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson
5. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
6. (7) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
7. (7) 8 Rules Of Love by Jay Shetty
8. (-) The Rules Of Wealth by Richard Templar
9. (-) Rules Of Life by Richard Templar/(-) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
10. (-) Impressions Of An Invasion by Ix Shen
Children’s
1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
3. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings
4. (9) The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro
5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
6. (7) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green
7. (4) Robodog by David Walliams
8. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
9. (-) Skandar And The Phantom Rider by A.F. Steadman
10. (-) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.