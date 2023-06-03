The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers June 4

1. (1) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic

3. (3) Agents Of S.U.I.T. by John Patrick Green and Christopher Hastings

4. (9) The Sun And The Star by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro

5. (5) Cat Kid Comic Club #4: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) InvestiGators #6: Heist And Seek by John Patrick Green

7. (4) Robodog by David Walliams

8. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

9. (-) Skandar And The Phantom Rider by A.F. Steadman

10. (-) The 156-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton

This is The Sunday Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.