Singapore Writers Festival: Food and fashion offer entertaining detours over the weekend

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Writers Festival took welcome detours into food and fashion on its first weekend.

Unusually, there were clashing events on Nov 17, with the opening ceremony and debate overlapping with three other sessions. This probably explained why Masterchef judge and veteran chef Damian D’Silva’s festival keynote talk Retracing Singapore’s Heritage Cuisine attracted a rather paltry audience to the chamber at The Arts House. A pity because Mr D’Silva’s wide-ranging talk was an engaging ramble through culinary and personal histories, with occasional detours down surprising byways of Singapore history too.