Singapore Writers Festival celebrates hip-hop, guests include Viet Thanh Nguyen, Lat and Spivak

SINGAPORE – The spin in this year’s Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) is a strong musical component to the programming.

In keeping with the theme of Plot Twist, which seeks to present the unexpected, the festival features personalities such as Susan Rogers, who was the late American pop legend Prince’s sound engineer, and hip-hop historian Jeff Chang, as well as programmes celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Festival director Pooja Nansi, a self-professed hip-hop fan who says Chang was her “nerdy” programming request, says: “It feels like previous editions led us to this point where we feel bold enough to programme weirder and more niche things.”

Hence SWF’s headliners range far and wide, from cult academics to best-selling authors.

Legendary post-colonial literary theorist and feminist critic Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak will sit down for an In Conversation session at Victoria Theatre on Nov 19, while Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Sympathizer Viet Thanh Nguyen will deliver a Festival Keynote and feature in a session of the popular In A Tiny Room series.