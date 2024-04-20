Singapore Shelf: Activism and animals

This contemporary survey of advocates and activists in Singapore starts off with a thesis that should really not be as subversive as it feels: that the transformative changes that Singapore has experienced as a society might not have occurred, if not for civil society activism.

Constance Singam, co-editor of this volume and grande dame of social movements in Singapore, cites the repeal of Section 377A in 2022 and requirements for domestic workers to have a weekly rest day from 2013 as the hard-earned results of persistent lobbying by groups such as Pink Dot SG and Transient Workers Count Too.

Flipping the official narrative of Government-led progress, she asserts the necessity of this stratum of the public sphere that is oft-demonised. Its individuals have been branded as troublemakers or even traitors, and doxxed and harassed by anonymous social media trolls.

