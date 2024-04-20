The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 20

Charmaine Lim
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 01:00 PM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 01:00 PM

Fiction:

PHOTO: 4TH ESTATE

1. (3) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (5) Dune by Frank Herbert
3. (7) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
4. (-) One Day by David Nicholls
5. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
6. (-) The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
7. (8) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
8. (-) Babel by R.F. Kuang
9. (-) Shogun by James Clavell
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew

Non-fiction:

PHOTO: CROWN CURRENCY

1. (-) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
2. (-) Our Own Voices by Sunaina Suri
3. (1) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
4. (3) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
5. (2) Enigmas by Simon Tay
6. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
7. (-) Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins
8. (4) The 38 Letters From J.D. Rockefeller To His Son by John D. Rockefeller
9. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
10. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam

Children’s:

PHOTO: SCHOLASTIC

1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
3. (5) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
4. (3) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
5. (8) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
6. (6) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
7. (9) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
8. (10) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
9. (-) Pokemon Encyclopedia Updated And Expanded 2022 by Pokemon
10. (-) Caraval by Stephanie Garber

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.
More On This Topic
Book Box: Inspiration from isolation
The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 13

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top