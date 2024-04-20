The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers April 20

Fiction:
1. (3) Butter by Asako Yuzuki
2. (5) Dune by Frank Herbert
3. (7) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
4. (-) One Day by David Nicholls
5. (-) Crime And Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
6. (-) The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
7. (8) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
8. (-) Babel by R.F. Kuang
9. (-) Shogun by James Clavell
10. (-) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
Non-fiction:
1. (-) The Wealth Money Can’t Buy by Robin Sharma
2. (-) Our Own Voices by Sunaina Suri
3. (1) The Woke Salaryman Crash Course On Capitalism & Money by The Woke Salaryman
4. (3) Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
5. (2) Enigmas by Simon Tay
6. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles
7. (-) Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins
8. (4) The 38 Letters From J.D. Rockefeller To His Son by John D. Rockefeller
9. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear
10. (-) When You Think You’re Falling by Ameera Aslam
Children’s:
1. (1) Dog Man #12: The Scarlet Shredder by Dav Pilkey
2. (2) The Reappearance Of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson
3. (5) Agents Of S.U.I.T. #2: From Badger To Worse by John Patrick Green
4. (3) I Hope This Doesn’t Find You by Ann Liang
5. (8) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
6. (6) Cat Kid Comic Club #5: Influencers by Dav Pilkey
7. (9) Powerless by Lauren Roberts
8. (10) If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
9. (-) Pokemon Encyclopedia Updated And Expanded 2022 by Pokemon
10. (-) Caraval by Stephanie Garber
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Kinokuniya, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.