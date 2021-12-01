Singapore Art Week goes to Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Lau Pa Sat and the heartland

SINGAPORE - During Singapore Art Week's (SAW) 10th edition in January next year, art will spring up in venues such as Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Lau Pa Sat and even a Housing Board (HDB) flat.

The annual visual arts festival returns from Jan 14 to 23 with more than 130 programmes in galleries as well as spaces outside the conventional white cube.

Tanjong Pagar Distripark, for one thing, will be teeming with activity.

Warehouse spaces will play host to projects such as Antinodes, an experimental showcase capturing Singapore's urban art styles during the pandemic; and Happy House, an experiential multimedia exhibition by Mama Magnet and The Council, which will also be presented online.

Visitors can also wander around the Singapore Art Museum's new two-floor space in the distripark, or head to the ground floor for S.E.A. Focus, a contemporary art showcase by STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery that is being presented in collaboration with Art Basel.

SAW, which features physical and digital programmes by artists from Singapore and beyond, is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC) and Singapore Tourism Board.

This year's event showcases 35 Singapore-based projects from an open call, and includes works by about 600 creatives, curators and partners from Singapore and countries ranging from Thailand to the United States.

In Bedok, artists such as Ian Woo, Ezzam Rahman and Masuri Mazlan will explore notions of domesticity and the uncanny in an HDB flat.

At Lau Pa Sat, Hawker! Hawker! curated by Yen Phang and Oh Yam Chew will spark dialogue on hawker culture.

At Bras Basah Complex, visitors can head to Basheer Graphic Books for Diaspora, an exhibition led by Eddie Ching of Artblovk and co-curated by Lim Cheng Tju.

Over at The Projector cinema, curator Louis Ho will mount an exhibition about unhappiness. Artist Zulkhairi Zulkiflee's first solo show will run at the Objectifs - Centre for Photography and Film and explore notions of Malay masculinity.

Then, there are the usual SAW events - exhibitions at the Gillman Barracks arts enclave and National Gallery Singapore's Light To Night festival in the civic district.

Funan mall will again undergo a "mall-wide art activation" with collaborations between artists and brands. The initiative is curated by Chan + Hori Contemporary this year and titled Creative Intersections: In The Year Of The Tiger.

Other festival highlights include Island Time-Based Art, a presentation of ephemeral art forms at Aliwal Arts Centre; and Bridging Through the Age: An Intergenerational Collaborative Exhibition at Maya Gallery by non-profit group Angkatan Pelukis Aneka Daya.

The public can also look forward to digital events such as Horizons, a 24-hour virtual programme unfolding in different parts of the world.

Mr Tay Tong, NAC's director for sector development (visual arts), says: "SAW 2022 is energised by the exciting propositions that our artists, curators, and presenters have created.

"Many step outside of their comfort zones to create work that responds to the times, while remaining connected to our audiences here and abroad. The works are delivered through enhanced arts experiences or through digital technology."

"As we look towards the future, we welcome Singapore and regional artists to continue presenting the best of their art with SAW, as we engage critically with the international arts landscape beyond Singapore."

For more information, visit Singapore Art Week's website.