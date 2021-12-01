Take a peek into Singapore Art Museum's new Tanjong Pagar Distripark space

SINGAPORE - The new Singapore Art Museum (SAM) space at Tanjong Pagar Distripark (TPD), which opens officially in January, will be a welcome extension as the Bras Basah premises will not be ready till 2026.

This is the second delay for the $90 million revamp of the old St Joseph's Institution (SJI) and former Catholic High School buildings, which have been closed since 2017.

Last year, SAM said the original completion date of this year would be pushed to 2023 as more conservation issues had surfaced which had to be properly addressed during the renovation.

SAM director Eugene Tan told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 30) during a media preview for TPD that the delay is due to the pandemic and "shifting priorities".

SAM at TPD, he said, is part of the institution's new direction "to rethink what a museum needs to be in our day and age. Art can no longer be confined to traditional spaces".

This additional space will give the institution some breathing room while work is completed at Bras Basah.

"Now that we have this space to work with, we intend to stay as long as we can even after SJI is ready," he added.

The new annexe comprises a public space on the ground floor of 39 Keppel Road and an office-cum-venue space on the third floor.

The former, which spans more than 2,000 sq m, includes two climate-controlled galleries with 6m-high ceilings, a multi-purpose venue as well as a small cafe space which looks out onto the port.



The third-floor space, occupying more than 1,300 sq m, will house SAM's corporate office as well as studios for SAM's artist residencies.



While the office space is meant for SAM staff, the studios will be open to the public and there is also a small space for talks and screenings. The idea is to encourage interaction between artists and the public.

One of SAM's residents, Zimbabwe-born British artist Sherie Sitauze, whose practice is grounded in conversations about colonialism, identity and migration, is looking forward to "facilitating a space where other people can be part of the conversation".



Another resident, Singaporean artist Aki Hassan, said the studio at TPD offers "a more contemplative space". The 26-year-old is looking forward to conducting focus groups and engaging the public during the artistic process.



Designer Benedict Tay, 31, of architecture firm Farm, which designed the venue, said the vista of the port is his favourite element. "From the start, we recognised that this view is unique. It really brings out the space. So, we tried our best to preserve this view."

Thus the main foyer on the ground floor funnels visitors into a corridor that cuts right through the building to the glass wall that overlooks the port. Seats are tucked discreetly into alcoves along the corridor so that the flow of traffic and visuals is unimpeded.

The reception counters and benches are made with planks, echoing the packing palettes of the historic district.



Situating SAM in the distripark is significant, given its historic context, said Dr Tan. "Singapore has long been known for its port. The container port behind me was opened in 1972 and is what defines modern Singapore, how Singapore connects to the world. We want to see SAM as connecting Singapore and South-east Asian art to the rest of the world as well."

Repurposing an extant structure also fits in with current environmental concerns, he noted.

The high ceilings and generous spaces of the industrial building are well-suited for showcasing contemporary art, an advantage that has long been recognised by other industry players.

Gajah Gallery has been in the building since 2016 and art specialist Helutrans operates both a conservation arm as well as a gallery space there. 33 Auction also moved in earlier this year, adding to the arts mini-ecosystem in the building.