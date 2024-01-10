Singapore Art Week: Art SG increases S-E Asian representation amid fall in participating galleries

SINGAPORE – Art SG fair director Shuyin Yang is not too worried about the 30 per cent drop in exhibitor count at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre event in 2024.

Down from 164 booths in 2023, the 116 galleries in 2024 is “a very suitable scale for Singapore and South-east Asia”.

At more than 100 galleries, she says over Zoom, Art SG has achieved critical mass and is in line with most major international art fairs.

This is no mean feat as freight costs and competitive fairs in places such as Hong Kong and Seoul force galleries to make “difficult, strategic decisions”, says Ms Yang.

“What we have heard from some galleries which are not coming back is that they see huge potential in South-east Asia and are committed to returning in 2025,” she adds. “We see some of them making the effort to come on personal trips to meet the collectors.”

Anchoring Singapore Art Week and presented by UBS bank, Art SG runs at Marina Bay Sands from Jan 19 to 21. It features 38 first-time exhibitors and returning blue-chip galleries such as Gagosian and Thaddaeus Ropac.

Each has specially curated works by artists they represent that will appeal to Singaporean and South-east Asian collectors.

The casual visitor will recognise names such as Ai Weiwei, Tracey Emin and Olafur Eliasson, but Singaporeans Robert Zhao and Han Sai Por, as well as regional artists including Malaysia’s Red Hong Yi and Myanmar’s Htein Lin will also be showing.

This balance is part of the appeal of a fair that Ms Yang believes can serve as a gateway to the region without being provincial – a conviction strengthened by the inaugural edition in 2023, which ushered 43,000 visitors through its doors and saw some galleries post booming sales.