For Subscribers
Sam's new space
The Singapore Art Museum's new annexe at Tanjong Pagar Distripark opens next month and will give the institution some breathing room while work is being completed at its Bras Basah home
The new Singapore Art Museum (SAM) space at Tanjong Pagar Distripark (TPD), which opens officially next month, will be a welcome extension as the Bras Basah premises will not be ready till 2026.
This is the second delay for the $90 million revamp of the old St Joseph's Institution (SJI) and former Catholic High School buildings, which have been closed since 2017.